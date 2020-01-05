Chris Smalling to decide his future at the end of the season – report

Chris Smalling will not decide on his Manchester United future until the end of the season, according to The Mail.

Whilst Manchester United’s new first choice centre back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have struggled in the Premier League, 30-year-old Smalling has been in fine form while on loan to AS Roma in Italy.

There have been widespread and ongoing reports coming from Italy that both Roma and Smalling want to make the move permanent in January. It has been claimed that the Italian club have offered €15 million (around £13 million) and that Smalling has asked United to allow the move to go through.

However, The Mail claims that there have been no talks whatsoever between the two clubs and that Smalling himself is happy to wait until the summer before deciding where his future lies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well have had a change of heart about Smalling after seeing the Maguire and Lindelof partnership failing to gel. Phil Jones’ recent performances have been abject, Marcos Rojo is rumoured to be leaving and there are still question marks over whether injury prone Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe can be relied upon on a regular basis.