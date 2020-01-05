Have Manchester United really bid Jesse Lingard plus £45 million for James Maddison?

Manchester United have made an offer of Jesse Lingard plus £45 million for Leicester City’s James Maddison, according to The Mirror.

It has been an open secret for some time that Maddison is high on Olé Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list and strengthening the midfield in January has now become urgent due to the injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Maddison, 23, fits the Solskjaer player profile as a young English attack-minded player and is reported to be a lifelong United fan.

Lingard is valued by United at £40 million.

If true, the report speaks volumes of the total ineptitude of Ed Woodward and Matt Judge in terms of transfer negotiations and the dire need for the Red Devils to appoint a sporting director capable of some sort of sanity in the player market.

There are three basic reasons why such a move would be ludicrous.

First, Brendan Rodgers has already categorically stated that no Leicester player will be sold in January.

Second, a £40 million valuation for Lingard at this time is totally unrealistic due to his demise in 2019. The 27-year-old neither scored nor registered an assist in any domestic competition throughout the year.

Jesse Lingard's most beautiful goals and assists of 2019. This is unreal. 😍👏pic.twitter.com/p8t7iLF5nt — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) January 5, 2020

Third, why on earth would Leicester agree to replace £50,000 per week Maddison with £100,000 per week Lingard? Or why would Lingard agree to halve his salary to move to another club? The salary structures are totally incompatible for a swap deal.

Leicester have reportedly rejected Man United’s £45m + Lingard bid for James Maddison. They’ve asked for just the £45m instead. — Therese 🇳🇴 (@ThereseUTD) January 4, 2020

Whilst many Manchester United fans would be glad if the club were to offload the ineffective Lingard, most would be incensed if Woodward and Judge squander this crucial January window chasing the impossible. They should instead be aiming to secure realistic targets capable of steadying the ship and rescuing the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men.