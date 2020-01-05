Manchester United return to Bruno Fernandes for major January transfer
Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes as they attempt to make the most out of their January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted they won’t make any desperate signings and will only purchase players who fit their culture as well as players who are available.

United are obviously in need of continuing their revolution that started in the summer with the purchases of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

This is the third transfer window under Solskjaer’s reign if last year’s January window during his caretaker phase is counted.

In that particular window Marouane Fellaini was sold and no one was brought in with there being a suggestion this window will be the same in terms of incomings.

According to Goal, with Erling Haaland, James Maddison and Christian Eriksen all becoming unavailable for various reasons, the Red Devils have returned to the possibility of signing Fernandes this January with there being scouts sent to watch all of Benfica, Porto and Sporting’s upcoming matches.

The young Norwegian has moved to Borussia Dortmund while Leicester are unlikely to sign their playmaker and Tottenham’s Dane international appears to be on his way to Inter Milan.

