Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Wolves’ Raul Jimenez is a good player

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked on the club’s links to Wolves star Raul Jimenez following the drab 0-0 draw but he refused to engage with the speculation.

The legendary Norwegian missed out on his first-choice target in Erling Haaland who recently confirmed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Some reports claimed this meant United wouldn’t be active in the market at all given the lack of real available options but Jimenez’s name started to pop up.

This is despite Solskjaer’s claim that the need for a striker isn’t as desperate as before as both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have provided enough goals while Mason Greenwood has had a brilliant effect off the bench so far.

However, the former Molde boss did admit Jimenez is a good player and that is likely to spark further speculation over a potential bid.

Solskjær on Raul Jimenez: "Another good player we have been linked with. He did really well today. I can’t comment on speculation." #mulive [bbc] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 4, 2020

To make matters worse, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t ruled out a move for the powerful striker which was rather unusual.

Much of the Portuguese’s successes enjoyed so far have been down to Jimenez as much as it has been to any of his other teammates.

Still, it’s a transfer that doesn’t appear likely to happen but stranger things have happened in the January windows of the past.