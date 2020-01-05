Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises his goalkeeping options at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he’s satisfied with his goalkeeping options having recently selected Sergio Romero in goal.

David de Gea‘s performances of late have seen whispers emerge from fans over whether he’s gotten too comfortable and is in need of serious competition.

Some have even claimed current loan star Dean Henderson, who has performed outstandingly at Sheffield United this season, should return this winter to challenge the Spaniard for a spot in the starting XI.

Romero has always proven to be a more than adequate backup option to De Gea but that’s, for the most part, always been what he’s been at best.

The Argentine hasn’t truly staked a claim in the starting XI with no United manager ever really opting to drop the former Atletico Madrid man, regardless of form.

Solskjær: "We have two of the best keepers in the world and it's great for me, and we want that in every single position. We want competition and Sergio [Romero] put one foot wrong today [vs Wolves] when he gave a corner kick. But he was brilliant." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2020

It’s clear Solskjaer is of the opinion that De Gea needs true competition to refocus and return to his best form.

Manchester United fans have felt as though they haven’t seen the normally superhuman keeper play at his best for quite some time now.

Previously it was believed his uncertain future, thanks to a contract that was running out, must’ve been playing on his mind but that has since been sorted out, yet the below-average form has remained.