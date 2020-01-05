The true cost of Manchester United’s young squad

It’s safe to say Manchester United have had an inconsistent season this time around and some have felt much of that has had to do with their young squad.

While that isn’t the only factor involved, it’s certainly a strong cause with younger players tending to have peaks and troughs in terms of performances and development.

Just how bad the effect of that though hasn’t been put properly in perspective until this recent statistic emerged.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whether forced or unforced, has ended up with a relatively young group of players in comparison to the players Jose Mourinho was both signing and playing.

United desperately need to put together a consistent run of good form if they hope to achieve their target of qualifying for Champions League football next season.

Manchester United Minutes and Age Distribution Map 2019-20 (updated to 05-01-2020) • only 5 have played 70% of total minutes • 41% are 18-23 years old • only 5 players are older than 30 pic.twitter.com/RN6hx8Zi1L — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 5, 2020

Besides the obvious youth problem, having only five players who have played most of the matches is a major concern and a point to the Red Devils’ fitness issues.

More tellingly, only Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford can claim to have had a good season out of the five with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and David de Gea having mixed campaigns to say the least.

It’s also easy to see how Solskjaer is phasing out his more experienced players despite complaining of the lack of mature heads in his squad.