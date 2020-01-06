‘Club legend’, ‘over the moon’: Manchester United fans rejoice at news of Jesse Lingard’s appointment of Mino Raiola

Reports that Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard has teamed up with superagent Mino Raiola have been welcomed by Manchester United fans on social media.

Raiola is currently at war with the Old Trafford club and will see the acquisition of one of the Reds’ players as a demonstration of power and control.

However, that may be a miscalculation as far as fans are concerned. Despite the lack of resources in Olé Gunnar Solskjaer´s depleted squad, most fans want to see Lingard leave and so see Raiola’s intervention as a blessing rather than a curse.

The Mirror reported this week that United have offered Lingard plus £45 million for Leicester City’s James Maddison. Whether the report is true or not, it is unlikely to be a coincidence that Lingard has joined forces with Raiola within the same 48 hour period.

Lingard is known to be a good friend of Paul Pogba, who is one of Raiola’s prize assets. The 27-year-old has secured the services of the former pizza chef just days after he publicly ridiculed the Red Devils, saying ‘they would ruin Pele, Maradona and Maldini’, which can only lead to speculation that the Englishman is similarly disenchanted with life at Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola: "Today, I wouldn't bring anyone there [#mufc], they would ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul [Pogba] needs a team and a club like the first season at Juventus." [la repubblica] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 31, 2019

Rather than being concerned, fans have taken to social media to celebrate and mock the reported new alliance between player and agent.

If Raiola takes Lingard out of the club he’ll be a club legend pic.twitter.com/YKJwXhsX24 — Mo.Harbi ✊🏾 (@imohatelli) January 5, 2020

Some have suggested that Raiola would be a ‘club legend’ for moving Lingard on, whilst others are hoping his services will also be secured by other deadwood such as Ashley Young and Phil Jones.

Manchester United fans are over the moon with Jesse Lingard's new partnership with Raiola. Their relationship will make it harder for #manutd to hold onto him. Raiola's plan is to get more English clients. Hopefully Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Nemanja Matic will join him. pic.twitter.com/5PiFqHxmsU — UTD B⚽X (@UTDbox) January 6, 2020

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is often vilified by the Old Trafford faithful for his handling of transfer business, but the stance he has taken against Raiola in recent weeks over Pogba and Erling Braut Haaland has found a great deal of support from the fanbase. And where Lingard is concerned, fans would back any deal that would see the former youth player leave the club as soon as possible.

If Jesse Lingard is working alongside Mino Raiola, get rid. For free. For a haribo. Woeful this season and United need everyone pulling together. He's a boyhood fan but will happily work alongside someone who repeatedly criticises? Shocking. #mufc — Jack Otway (@JackOtwayJourno) January 5, 2020