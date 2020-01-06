Manchester United make contact with Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani – report

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of completing a deal for Edinson Cavani this month, according to reports.

The PSG forward, whose contract expires at the end of this season, is said to have signed a pre-contract agreement with Atletico Madrid, who are desperate for attacking reinforcements in this window.

United, meanwhile, are also keen on adding a frontman this month having lost out on Erling Braut Haaland, with the youngster joining Borussia Dortmund.

According to L’Equipe, however, United plan to hijack Atletico’s move for Cavani by making a bid of their own before the current window shuts.

The report also states that Chelsea, who look set to lose Olivier Giroud this month, are also interested in doing a deal for Cavani.