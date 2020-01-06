Manchester United, Manchester City considering move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks – report
Manchester United and Manchester City are both weighing up a potential bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, according to reports.

The 23-year-old, who came through the club’s academy, has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho, completing 90 minutes on just two occasions.

United, meanwhile, have placed extra emphasis on signing a midfielder in recent times following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay over the past month.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, a reliable source, senior figures at United have mentioned the prospect of signing Winks, although the club will face competition from Manchester City.

Winks is a nimble, smart passer of the ball, adept at locating space and passing into it, and at just 23 can still add more maturity and depth to his game.

United desperately need midfield reinforcements and have done since the summer, when Ander Herrera – along with Marouane Fellaini in January – left Old Trafford without the club signing a replacement.

