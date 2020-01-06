Manchester United’s transfer stance on Wolves star Raul Jimenez unclear

Manchester United fans would be right to be confused over whether their club is after Wolves star Raul Jimenez or not after conflicting reports emerged.

The talented Mexican’s name recently began to circulate in the media with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly turning to him after failing to sign Erling Haaland.

United’s lack of depth in attack is obvious for all to see but Jimenez’s name was quite the surprise given the lack of previous links.

However, stranger things have happened so it’s not entirely impossible Solskjaer will make a move for the powerful attacker.

The conflicting reports are in terms of the websites posting it with Goal and Manchester Evening News giving completely different news in regards to the Red Devils’ interest.

#mufc have made enquiries about the availability of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez. Talks for Jimenez are at an early stage and Neves' representatives have been contacted #mulive [goal] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2020

Senior #mufc sources have derided the Raul Jimenez links #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2020

Signing Ruben Neves would be a dream too good to come true for Manchester United fans and it’s arguably more improbable than signing Jimenez.

After all, the playmaking midfielder will likely cost far more but it also makes sense if Wolves don’t wish to sell him as he’s such a key part of their team.

Jimenez is also of a similar importance which is why it was strange that Wolves manager Nuno didn’t rule out a move entirely after his side’s drab draw with United.