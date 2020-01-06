Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserves special praise for Brandon Williams

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deservedly given Brandon Williams positive feedback following his performance vs Wolves.

While the result itself was a disappointing and drab 0-0 draw in the FA Cup, the young prospect put in a fine display.

Fans already love Williams with some feeling he should be United’s first-choice left-back since he offers more than Luke Shaw.

Solskjaer though, arguably for the first time, threw him into the deep-end against Wolves as he would be up against the devastating and in-form Adama Traore.

Instead, Williams performed so well that the Wolves winger was unusually quiet, aiding his side in keeping a rather rare clean-sheet.

Solskjær: "He's [Williams] not giving me headaches, he's giving me a nice decision to make. Brandon played against one of the quickest, strongest wingers in the Premier League [Adama Traore], the one with most dribbles in the league and Brandon did fantastic." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2020

Of course Williams was a little protected by having Nemanja Matic and Harry Maguire consistently support him but it was impressive nonetheless.

It certainly doesn’t take away the case the academy product is making for himself in terms of pushing for a consistent starting XI spot.

With Shaw upsetting fans with how little he offers, in particular in terms of going forwards, he certainly has a fight on his hands if he hopes to keep his starting spot.

Solskjaer will likely continue to rotate Williams in and out of the team in order to avoid burning the young player out but it won’t be too long, if he keeps it up, before he’s overtaken the former Southampton man.