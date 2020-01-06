Predicted XI: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Manchester United have the chance to change the mood among supporters by getting past Manchester City to reach the EFL Cup final.

However, they come up against adverse circumstances: Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, while there are question marks over Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who missed the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers with illness.

Moreover, United must play the second leg away from home, which may produce PSG-like levels of late ecstatic drama but could also simply lead to an absolute hammering, making the result of this game particularly important.

Here is how we think that United will line up for this fixture against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Maybe this is the game, of all games, for Lingard to come good, although as I type those words it dawns on me that I have said that far too often in the past year, with the hopes turning to dust each time.

Pep Guardiola spoke recently of how United are an excellent team when there is space on the pitch – something he failed to keep in mind last month, it seemed. Seeing how the Premier League champions navigate this one on a tactical level will be intriguing.