Ashley Young set for move to Inter Milan this January
Home
First Team

Ashley Young set for move to Inter Milan this January

Posted by
Date:

Some Manchester United fans may finally be getting what they’ve been wishing for with Ashley Young reportedly on his way out of the club.

The experienced full-back is believed to have six months remaining on his current contract and it was understood he would be moving on either way.

However, Inter Milan have seemingly put in their interest immediately and Young appears to be on his way out before the month is over.

The news has emerged quickly and is seemingly progressing quickly as well so it won’t be a surprise to hear an announcement before the week is up.

Young is one of the few players left over from the Sir Alex Ferguson era and while he had some bright moments, particularly earlier in his career, it’s unlikely he’ll be missed.

Young is one of the few experienced players at Manchester United but fans have felt he’s not good enough for a few seasons now.

With the emergence of Brandon Williams and the returns of Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from injury, there’s little room for the veteran to play in.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are his other competitors and it’s even possible to throw in Marcos Rojo in there too.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus