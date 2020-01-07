Ashley Young set for move to Inter Milan this January

Some Manchester United fans may finally be getting what they’ve been wishing for with Ashley Young reportedly on his way out of the club.

The experienced full-back is believed to have six months remaining on his current contract and it was understood he would be moving on either way.

However, Inter Milan have seemingly put in their interest immediately and Young appears to be on his way out before the month is over.

The news has emerged quickly and is seemingly progressing quickly as well so it won’t be a surprise to hear an announcement before the week is up.

Young is one of the few players left over from the Sir Alex Ferguson era and while he had some bright moments, particularly earlier in his career, it’s unlikely he’ll be missed.

Ashley Young has said yes to a move to Inter Milan. #mufc [Sky Italia] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2020

Inter Milan are ready to sign Ashley Young on a year and a half contract. The next few hours will be important to understand if #mufc will let him go for free or ask for compensation #mulive [di marzio] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 7, 2020

Young is one of the few experienced players at Manchester United but fans have felt he’s not good enough for a few seasons now.

With the emergence of Brandon Williams and the returns of Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from injury, there’s little room for the veteran to play in.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are his other competitors and it’s even possible to throw in Marcos Rojo in there too.