Manchester United expected to extend Eric Bailly’s stay

Manchester United are reportedly believed to be keen on extending Eric Bailly’s future at the club amid uncertainty over whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him.

The Ivorian is certainly one of the club’s better defenders when fit but his time at Old Trafford has been riddled with injuries and so he’s been unable to make a stamp on the starting XI.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been the partnership developed in his absence but there’s no real reason why he can’t fight his way into the team.

It’s believed Bailly’s close to returning from his long layoff and it seems Solskjaer is pleased with what he’s seeing behind the scenes.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Villarreal man’s contract expires this summer but the Red Devils won’t allow that to happen.

#mufc are expected to trigger the two year contract extension in Bailly's contract #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 6, 2020

While it is a relief Bailly won’t be allowed to leave for free, it doesn’t necessarily hint at his future at Manchester United being secure.

The club could be triggering the extension as a way to protect his value before moving him on nonetheless.

However, that does seem unlikely given how United’s other centre-back options are the likes of Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.