Manchester United fans berate Phil Jones for performance vs Manchester City

Manchester United fans reiterated their dismay for Phil Jones after his latest appearance as he featured disappointingly vs Manchester City.

The England international was substituted off the field the last time he played but with Harry Maguire out injured, he started against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Unfortunately it was an equally poor performance as the last time and with United 3-0 down at half-time, fans took it out on Jones.

Of course the blame doesn’t singlehandedly lie with the former Blackburn Rovers man but he did make some mistakes and that’s always likely to make a player an easy target.

The Red Devils put in a gutless performance vs City, particularly in the first-half and Jones almost symbolises the gulf in class between both teams.

At the start of the season many fans wondered why Jones was still at the club and why he was kept on board instead of Chris Smalling.

The now Roma star has played superbly well for his new team and some supporters believed he should’ve been kept on if either one of the two was going to be moved on.

If Jones continues as he has done so far this season, it’s incredibly difficult to imagine he would last beyond the next summer, or at least fans will be hoping so.

