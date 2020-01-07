Manchester United look to Dean Henderson for David de Gea competition

Manchester United are reportedly looking for competition for David de Gea and have looked no further than their own current crop of players.

It’s fair to say the talented Spaniard hasn’t been in the best form of his career of late with fans more used to his superhuman performances in the past.

Last season he was excused due to the mess surrounding his future but despite that being sorted out, De Gea remains rather average at best.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even sought to change things behind the scenes to extract the best out of the former Atletico Madrid man as he made changes to his goalkeeping staff.

However, again nothing has really changed and so it seems United have finally spotted what De Gea really needs to return to his best form again.

Dean Henderson is set to rival De Gea when he returns from his loan. Solskjær has taken a closer look at him with a view to increase competition on De Gea. There is belief Romero doesn't provide enough due to his age and knee problem

Dean Henderson has been absolutely outstanding at Sheffield United so far this season, helping them quickly become a force to reckon with as they have one of the best defences in the league.

There’s no real reason for the young Englishman to not be given a shot in the Manchester United starting XI and it could certainly benefit De Gea too.

The 29 year old has shown a tendency to get too comfortable in the past and so by providing him with genuine competition, he will be kept on his toes.