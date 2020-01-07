Manchester United supporters loose their rag with Jesse Lingard against Manchester City

Manchester United supporters were once again fuming with Jesse Lingard for his performance against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Englishman was toothless in the middle of the park, unable to spin out any sort of intelligent design in City’s final third.

As many have already noted, it is now over a calendar year since Lingard registered a goal or an assist for Man United in a Premier League game.

And as City rolled through United – even before that, actually – United fans were quick to jump on Lingard’s back.

I always try to see the good in people and to never rule anything out. Football is a game in which players can go from seemingly irredeemable lows to the peak of their powers with the right environment, but honestly, I have had enough of this guy.

Lingard made his debut in 2014, and aside from a few wonder goals here and there, along with the occasionally good counter-attacking display, the man offers nothing. Aged 27, he is no longer a youngster, but the fact that he is still viewed in that bracket is telling.

He is not the only one, but Lingard is a United player who needs to be gone by this time next year.