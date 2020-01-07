Manchester United turn to Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for attacking depth

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish but are not necessarily planning to sign him this January.

It’s obvious clubs are unwilling to sell their players in the winter transfer window so it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keeping one eye in the summer.

Grealish has been heavily linked with United of late, particularly after his outstanding goalscoring performance at Old Trafford earlier this season.

The talented Englishman also admitted a love for the stadium which seemed to hint on his potential future arrival.

The Red Devils are in obvious need of attacking depth so bringing in Grealish would stock up their options.

Multiple sources say #mufc are keen on Jack Grealish and will push to sign him in the summer. He does not have a release clause #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 6, 2020

Grealish’s versatility is likely to come in handy given his ability to play on either flank, as an attacking-midfielder and a central-midfielder.

Manchester United have, in particular, looked short of quality in the attacking-midfield and central-midfield positions and he could prove to be the much needed creative spark.

Aston Villa were probably not open to selling in the past but their summer spending spree has come back to haunt them with Financial FairPlay keeping an eye on them.

It was previously reported this would mean they need to offload some of their stars and Grealish may just be the one to help balance the books.