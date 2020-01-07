Manchester United vs. Manchester City: Confirmed starting XI
Marcus Rashford captains Manchester United for Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire, who picked up a knock against Wolverhampton Wanderers, has not recovered in time for this game, with Phil Jones starting instead.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard both recover from illness for this game, although the former is only on the bench.

Here is United’s full starting XI and bench ahead of this fixture.

Leo is a regular contributor to The Peoples Person's match day coverage and is still mourning the loss of Danny Welbeck to Arsenal.

