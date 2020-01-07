Player ratings: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

David de Gea 5 – Can’t be seriously blamed for any of the goals but just looks like a disinterested man these days.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Still struggling for form after conceding that December penalty but had a much better second half.

Victor Lindelof 3 – Understand there are a lot of injuries, but on this form wouldn’t Dishon Bernard be a better option?

Phil Jones 3 – You hope, just hope, that Jonesy will produce one of his once-a-season masterpieces, only to realise it is going to be another of his Norman Wisdom renditions.

Brandon Williams 7 – Another fine performance, just feel sorry for him that he is lining up alongside these dire centre backs each week.

Fred 7 – You also feel sorry for Fred, he’s putting in so many hours and so many miles and you wonder when he’s going to realise it’s all completely pointless.

Andreas Pereira 3 – You can’t keep defending Ole Solskjaer when he keeps picking Andreas in midfield. It’s clear he’s totally incapable of playing there. Why are James Garner and Dylan Levitt constantly being ignored? They are surely better than this?

Daniel James 5 – Again lacking technique and the ability to cross.

Jesse Lingard 2 – Please Mr Raiola, take him from us and we’ll give you the keys to Manchester.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Looked lively and took his chance well.

Mason Greenwood 8 – He just looks the business in every department. Greenwood + decent side = Ballon d’or. Why was he taken off?

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 7 – Steadied the ship by protecting the defence in a way that was completely lacking in the first half.

Angel Gomes 7 – Did well to win the ball that led to the United goal. Definite upgrade on Lingard.

Anthony Martial 5 – Did not really have chance to affect the game.