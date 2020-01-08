Darren Fletcher hints at Manchester United’s potential transfer targets

Former Manchester United man Darren Fletcher has given fans some good news in suggesting transfers will be made this winter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continuously insisted on multiple factors that seemed to hint no real transfers will be pursued.

The legendary Norwegian claimed United will only sign players who are available and who fit into the transfer strategy he’s followed so far.

However, Solskjaer has also stated many times how difficult the January transfer window is and so it seemed as though that was the end of that topic.

Fletcher has now reignited speculation and will likely get fans’ hopes up again after a turbulent time in their season.

Darren Fletcher: “The club will look to bring someone in to help these young players out for the rest of the season.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2020

If Solskjaer is looking for experience, it’s likely he will only turn to the loan market rather than purchase anyone permanently.

After all, he has avoided buying ‘over age’ players in the past so it doesn’t make sense to change his policy now.

News even emerged of Ashley Young‘s potential sale to Inter Milan so why would Solskjaer move an experienced player on only to buy a different one.

A loan move would make sense for both parties either way as United can get the experience they need without having to commit to a long-term future.