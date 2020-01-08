From Italy: Manchester United set to lose youngster Tahith Chong to Juventus

Manchester United are on the verge of losing Tahith Chong to Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

The youngster, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016, only has six months left on his contract and does not look like he will sign an extension.

Juventus, meanwhile, are said to be very interested in doing a deal for Chong – either in January or when he becomes a free agent.

According to Il Bianco Nero, Juventus are closing in on sealing a deal for the teenager.

Other reports have claimed that Chong has been offered a wage of £35,000 a week along with a signing-on bonus of £2m.

The Dutchman, unlike Mason Greenwood, does not appear ready for the first team just yet, so you can hardly blame him for looking to move, although heading to Juventus would seemingly constitute swapping one impenetrable starting XI for another.

Perhaps a loan move to somewhere in the Eredivisie would make more sense.