Harry Maguire faces lengthy spell out for Manchester United starting XI

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed even more bad news after it appears Harry Maguire has sustained a serious injury.

The legendary Norwegian already has a tonne of pressure on his shoulders with his position at Old Trafford under threat and he could’ve done without his best defender succumbing to injury.

Maguire joined from Leicester City for a remarkable fee in the summer but it wouldn’t be harsh to say fans haven’t seen him at his best yet.

United still have issues keeping clean-sheets and it wouldn’t be wrong to say they are that much less shakier at the back than in the past.

Nonetheless, the talented Englishman would still be a miss, particularly if some of his replacements are the likes of Marcos Rojo or Phil Jones.

According to the Telegraph, it’s unclear how long Maguire will be out for but he has torn a hip muscle, suggesting it will be a while before he returns to the first-team.

The Red Devils have struggled with hip injuries in the past with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Axel Tuanzebe and given how both players were out for months on end, it’d be a surprise to see the former Leicester man return any time soon.