Manchester United facing competition from five clubs for Jadon Sancho next summer – report

Manchester United will reportedly face intense competition for Jadon Sancho from up to five other clubs this summer.

The youngster, who broke into the Dortmund team at the start of last season, is expected to complete a big-money move to England in the next window.

Several reports have claimed that United view Sancho was their primary top transfer target having pursued the player closely over the previous transfer period.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made inquiries for the player.

#mufc, Chelsea, Man City, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries for Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund are adamant he won't be sold in January #mulive [sky germany] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 8, 2020