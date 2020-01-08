Manchester United fans call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking after Manchester City humiliation

Manchester United supporters did not hold back on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the club’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The home side was cut apart by a relentlessly faster, slicker, more tactically astute City team that learned from their mistakes.

Solskjaer introduced Nemanja Matic and Angel Gomes after the break, which stemmed the tide, but the basic problems of this team, this club, had already done the damage.

United fans were understandably damning of their manager throughout the game.

City learned their lessons from last month’s defeat, while United were simply nowhere near them in all departments. Pitting Phil Jones against this City attack, as Solskjaer was forced to do, never ends well, but the Norwegian did not help himself by encouraging defenders to move the ball through to a midfield that was playing suspiciously high and with no shape at all, allowing for the Premier League champions to counter United with venom.

There is a feeling among many supporters that any United manager, whether they were Guardiola or Sam Allardyce, would struggle at this club, but you do get the sense that Solskjaer is making things much worse for himself than they need to be.