Photo gallery: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United fell to a miserable 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final last night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, without Harry Maguire, were decimated in a first half that saw City score three goals, seemingly cutting through the home side whenever they felt like it.

The second period was better, with Marcus Rashford pulling one back, but by then the damage had been well and truly done.

Here are a selection of photos from what was a deeply forgettable night for United.