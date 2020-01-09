Agent gives Manchester United encouragement in Donny van de Beek pursuit

Donny van de Beek’s agent is said to have refused to rule out the prospect of his client moving to Manchester United this month.

Reports have claimed that Man United are considering a move for the Dutch midfielder, who played a key role in Ajax’s excellent Champions League campaign last term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly urged Ed Woodward to push for a midfield signing of the January window.

According to journalist Cristian Willaert, Van de Beek’s agent has been so far coy about the possibility of his client moving to Old Trafford.

Cristian Willaert (Fox Sport Netherlands correspondent) on Van de Beek: "His agent did not deny the interest in any case, and he did not deny that Van de Beek might also be hungry for Manchester United." #mufc [Fox] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 8, 2020

It is thought that Ajax’s failure to progress from the Champions League group phase this season has prompted Van de Beek, who was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid last summer, to weigh up the prospect of joining United.

United, on the other hand, desperately need midfielders: Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini were not replaced last year and Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay both have medium-term injuries.

Failing to sign anybody in this window would be a strategic catastrophe for United.