Jesse Lingard axed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and offered to clubs – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally lost patience with out-of-form Jesse Lingard and is trying to move the player on, according to reports.

The Norwegian has continued to select Lingard this season despite the 27-year-old’s failure to register a single goal or assist in all domestic competitions throughout 2019.

However, the coaching team’s patience finally snapped after Lingard’s abject first half performance against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, which saw the Englishman being hauled off at half time.

The Sun’s Neil Custis reports that first team coach Mike Phelan ‘was particularly vocal about Lingard’s inability to follow instructions’ in the Manchester derby.

As reported here on Friday, a large part of United’s fanbase has grown weary of Lingard and cheers rang out around the ground when Lingard’s substitution was announced on Tuesday night.

There has also been controversy around Lingard’s appointment of superagent Mino Raiola at a time when the former pizza chef is at loggerheads with the Old Trafford club.

And it now seems that the manager has decided to cut his losses and try to move Lingard out of the club this month.

Following reports last week that Lingard has been offered as a makeweight in a bid to sign James Maddison from Leicester, Sky Sport Italia journalist Alessandro Jacabone has taken to Twitter to claim that the player has also been offered to struggling Italian giants AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer’s frustration is such that he is set to drop Lingard whilst a buyer is found for him, according to The Mail. Juan Mata is expected to take his place in the number 10 position.

#WhatsApp Come promesso, eccomi comunicare il nome del giocatore di cui vi parlavo oggi. Si tratta del neo acquisto della scuderia #Raiola, #JesseLingard. Giocatore in uscita dallo #United, proposto al #Milan nelle scorse ore. #calciomercato https://t.co/IhZfGxxCWP pic.twitter.com/h5TkYSUlKr — Milanista NonEvoluto – Alessandro Jacobone (@NonEvoluto) January 6, 2020