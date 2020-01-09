Manchester United change transfer decision on Sean Longstaff

Some Manchester United fans will be happy after the club reportedly changed their decision on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff despite the lack of signings so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on bringing in the young Englishman as he continues the ongoing revolution at Old Trafford.

However, some fans weren’t keen on the potential signing as they felt a more high-profile transfer was needed in order to turn things around for United, particularly in a part of the field they’re lacking quality in.

There were also some who were doubting Solskjaer transfer policy, feeling that only going for young, British prospects was never going to work out.

Now it seems as though they’ve gotten their wish with Longstaff no longer a priority in a window that could make or break the Red Devils’ season.

Sean Longstaff is no longer thought to be under serious consideration by Manchester United #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 8, 2020

Solskjaer has insisted he will only sign players who are available and who fit his strategy in the market with many supporters taking that to mean Manchester United won’t really sign anyone.

Of course the legendary Norwegian is in desperate need of reinforcing his thin, inexperienced squad and so having to wait another six months to bring in players is a huge risk.