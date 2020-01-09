Manchester United fans shocked by club stance on Ashley Young joining Inter Milan

Manchester United fans have hit out at their club for what has been a truly laughable of Ashley Young‘s prospective move to Inter Milan.

The BBC reported last night that Young had agreed to complete a move to Inter, either in this window or at the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

Amazingly, United then reportedly responded by offering Young, now 34, a one-year extension, ahead of Gianluca Di Marzio confirming that Young was set on moving to San Siro.

In predictable fashion, United fans laid into their club for what can only be described as a ridiculous stance.

Pep Guardiola came into City and got rid of two fan favourites in Kolarov and Zabaleta because of their age. He was ruthless and it paid off. Here we are, in 2020, begging 34 year old Ashley Young to stay at our club. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 9, 2020 A bidding war for Ashley Young in 2020 pic.twitter.com/xASDVHwDKV — Peter (@blindshore) January 9, 2020 The fact that we offered Ashley Young a new contract is laughable, but at the same time I’m glad he turned it down. I’d much rather go to Inter to compete for trophies with Antonio Conte than stay here with OGS to compete for 6th place. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) January 9, 2020 The whole Ashley Young situation just makes us look worse. Desperately trying to keep a 34 year old who’s way past it was embarrassing enough for me, even worse knowing he’s rejected the offer. We’re a total mess right now. — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) January 9, 2020 What I don't understand is, If Utd were so desperate to keep Ashley Young, why did they wait until he could speak to other clubs before offering him a contract??? — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) January 9, 2020 So Ashley Young has turned down a contract. United not interested in Eriksen. United have recalled back Borthwick Jackson who’s been to a thousand loans. All the space of 24 hours. It’s like a circus this club! No structure no identity! #mufc — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) January 9, 2020

Give me one United fan who wants a 35-year-old Young at the club, and I’ll give you a dirty little liar.

A bit harsh, that, but it reflects how many feel about United, a club whose agenda and feelings seem to exist in a different universe to that of its supporters.

At the same time, though, you understand United’s stance: for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his squad is already far too light, so depriving it further of options mid-season would also be counter-intuitive.

Either way, it is an episode that serves to highlight the inimical relationship between club and supporters at this moment in time.