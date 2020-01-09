Manchester United fans shocked by club stance on Ashley Young joining Inter Milan
Manchester United fans have hit out at their club for what has been a truly laughable of Ashley Young‘s prospective move to Inter Milan.

The BBC reported last night that Young had agreed to complete a move to Inter, either in this window or at the end of the season when he becomes a free agent.

Amazingly, United then reportedly responded by offering Young, now 34, a one-year extension, ahead of Gianluca Di Marzio confirming that Young was set on moving to San Siro.

In predictable fashion, United fans laid into their club for what can only be described as a ridiculous stance.

Give me one United fan who wants a 35-year-old Young at the club, and I’ll give you a dirty little liar.

A bit harsh, that, but it reflects how many feel about United, a club whose agenda and feelings seem to exist in a different universe to that of its supporters.

At the same time, though, you understand United’s stance: for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his squad is already far too light, so depriving it further of options mid-season would also be counter-intuitive.

Either way, it is an episode that serves to highlight the inimical relationship between club and supporters at this moment in time.

