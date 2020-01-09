Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s seemingly keen on Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a fan of Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech despite the obvious need for a midfielder instead of a winger.

Of course it could easily be argued there’s a need for both positions but it’s difficult to imagine those at Old Trafford allowing two signings to come in during a window they described as ‘difficult’.

In truth, two midfielders, a winger and an attacking-midfielder would be welcomed depth and quality to a United team that’s, once again, ravaged with injury.

However, United just about made three signings during the long summer window so it’s unlikely four will be completed in the short, hectic winter window.

If it’s Ziyech or nothing though then it’s easy to imagine fans would absolutely love him at Old Trafford.

A centre-midfield signing is thought to take precedence over other positions, but Solskjær also admires Hakim Ziyech #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 8, 2020

Daniel James has been the Red Devils’ main right-winger this season but Ziyech would not only add more quality to the position but he would offer something a little different.

The young Welshman has to be given time to bed in to the club and shouldn’t be more than a squad player this season until he improves a little more.

Ziyech offers more of what Manchester United are lacking in, in terms of creativity, and so he would be more valuable when breaking down stubborn opposition.