Manchester United face stiff competition for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United may struggle to wrap up a deal for Ajax star Donny van de Beek after reports emerged over a potential competitor.

The Dutch prospect has quickly become a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at a time when signings are needed at Old Trafford.

The legendary Norwegian’s job is certainly on the line as he counts the cost of an inconsistent season so far.

However, it’s likely the United board will remain patient until a top four spot is mathematically impossible before taking a decision.

Van de Beek has been chosen as the player who could potentially save Solskjaer’s job but it seems the Red Devils aren’t the only ones in for his signature.

It is anticipated that #mufc will make a bid for Donny van der Beek, but Real Madrid have begun talks with the player who prefers a move to the Spanish club. Ajax are only willing to sell in the summer #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 9, 2020

The bad news for Solskjaer is that even if Real Madrid pull out of the transfer, Ajax won’t sell until the summer so he won’t have his new signing for a while.

That’s assuming Van de Beek decides, for some reason, to join Manchester United instead of the Spanish giants who regularly challenge for the La Liga title and Champions League.

As mentioned earlier, Solskjaer’s men may not even qualify for next season’s Champions League and are an incredible 27 points away from Premier League leaders Liverpool who still have a game in hand too.