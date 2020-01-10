Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United against Norwich City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire could be in with a chance of returning to face Norwich City on Saturday.

The defender suffered a torn hip muscle during the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with many fearing that he could be out for a while.

However, despite the injury sounding nasty, the affliction is not as bad as first thought, with Maguire training alongside the main group on Friday.

The Norwegian confirmed that Maguire was indeed a candidate to face Norwich this weekend.

Solskjær: “Harry [Maguire] has got a chance for tomorrow so we will give him today, training, and see if he gets through that one.” #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 10, 2020

Without Maguire, United only have two fit defenders in Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, although I’m not sure how fit – physically and mentally – the latter actually is.

Either way, it would be foolish to rush the player back. Tuesday’s abomination against Manchester City demonstrated how important Maguire is to this United defence. Having him out for, say, two months would be absolutely catastrophic.