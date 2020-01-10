Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United against Norwich City
Home
First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United against Norwich City

Posted by
Date:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire could be in with a chance of returning to face Norwich City on Saturday.

The defender suffered a torn hip muscle during the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, with many fearing that he could be out for a while.

However, despite the injury sounding nasty, the affliction is not as bad as first thought, with Maguire training alongside the main group on Friday.

The Norwegian confirmed that Maguire was indeed a candidate to face Norwich this weekend.

Without Maguire, United only have two fit defenders in Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, although I’m not sure how fit – physically and mentally – the latter actually is.

Either way, it would be foolish to rush the player back. Tuesday’s abomination against Manchester City demonstrated how important Maguire is to this United defence. Having him out for, say, two months would be absolutely catastrophic.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Leo is a regular contributor to The Peoples Person's match day coverage and is still mourning the loss of Danny Welbeck to Arsenal.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus