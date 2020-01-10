Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mike Phelan travel to Portugal to scout Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan have reportedly travelled to Portugal to watch Bruno Fernandes play for Sporting Lisbon ahead of potentially launching a bid for the midfielder.

As most who are reading this will know, Man United were heavily linked with moving for Fernandes over the past two summer transfer windows.

And after Fernandes signing a new long-term contract last year, keeping him at the club until 2023, it looked as if that was that.

But, oh, how wrong we were, as the below suggests.

Other reports, including one from Duncan Castles, also suggests that United are ramping up their interest in the 25-year-old once again.

United were interested over the previous summer but opted against making a bid for the player, who also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur. It seems as if the former has changed its mind over Fernandes, now valued at a cool £60m by Sporting.

With injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay impoverishing an already impoverished midfield, it seems as if United are sticking their neck out to sign a midfielder in this window.

