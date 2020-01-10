Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must solve inability to hold onto leads

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot going wrong wrong for his team at the moment but there is one thing that may be more urgent than others given how costly it has been.

The legendary Norwegian is facing a lot of pressure as he hopes to hold onto his dream job despite fans slowly turning against him.

The gutless performances vs Manchester City and Arsenal has upset supporters who have felt as though not enough progression has been made under Solskjaer’s leadership.

The former Molde man’s reign began superbly and was arguably the most exciting time for United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era but it’s been all downhill since his permanent appointment.

Solskjaer still has time to turn matters around but it does look increasingly unlikely and it’s safe to say fans aren’t holding their breath.

7 — Manchester United have conceded seven equalisers this season in the Premier League which ranks them joint-19th in the league. Only Norwich (8) have conceded more. Struggling to hold onto a lead. pic.twitter.com/Ms3NMzArBl — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 9, 2020

Holding onto a lead shows a mental toughness, a level of composure and experience mixed into one that is so obviously missing at Manchester United at the moment.

To make matters worse, they’ve also been poor when it comes to scoring last minute winners or completing comebacks- things they used to be synonymous with in the past.

Scoring first always sets the tone for the match but if United develop a trend of conceding equalisers then it’s all for nothing.