Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must solve inability to hold onto leads
Home
First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must solve inability to hold onto leads

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot going wrong wrong for his team at the moment but there is one thing that may be more urgent than others given how costly it has been.

The legendary Norwegian is facing a lot of pressure as he hopes to hold onto his dream job despite fans slowly turning against him.

The gutless performances vs Manchester City and Arsenal has upset supporters who have felt as though not enough progression has been made under Solskjaer’s leadership.

The former Molde man’s reign began superbly and was arguably the most exciting time for United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era but it’s been all downhill since his permanent appointment.

Solskjaer still has time to turn matters around but it does look increasingly unlikely and it’s safe to say fans aren’t holding their breath.

Holding onto a lead shows a mental toughness, a level of composure and experience mixed into one that is so obviously missing at Manchester United at the moment.

To make matters worse, they’ve also been poor when it comes to scoring last minute winners or completing comebacks- things they used to be synonymous with in the past.

Scoring first always sets the tone for the match but if United develop a trend of conceding equalisers then it’s all for nothing.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus