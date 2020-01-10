Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down talk of Ashley Young joining Inter Milan
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down talk of Ashley Young joining Inter Milan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Ashley Young completing a move to Inter Milan later this month.

Reports have stated that Young, who can leave for free in the summer, is hellbent on completing a move to San Siro over January.

United apparently offered the Englishman a contract extension, which the player refused, and it now seems uncertain as to what will happen next.

Speaking on Friday, Solskjaer played down – but did not completely rule out – the prospect of Young leaving the club this month.

If you are wondering whether United really did offer Young an extension, they did. They really, genuinely did. For the simple reason that Solskjaer, who views things in quite logical terms, would view losing Young – either now or in June – as a weakening of an already weak squad.

On the other hand, Young seems to want out, and there are not many United supporters who would stand in his way if that were to happen. The club, on the other hand, sees it very differently.

