Ole Gunnar Solslkjaer keen on continuing Manchester United revolution

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer plans over the next two windows has been revealed according to reports and it will likely please fans.

The legendary Norwegian has insisted transfers during this winter window will be difficult, particularly since his targets are likely to not be available.

This upset supporters who felt signings were needed to save United’s season but it appears what Solskjaer is saying publicly is different to his intentions behind closed doors.

Most fans will agree multiple signings are necessary if the club hopes to challenge for the title again although there’s an acceptance that won’t happen this season.

Solskjaer will know his job is currently on the line and it’s likely if he doesn’t achieve a top four spot he will lose his position at Old Trafford.

Solskjær believes he needs six signings over the next two transfer windows to make #mufc a major force again #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 9, 2020

Six signings over two transfer windows is certainly an achievable and realistic target but Manchester United fans will know their club’s incompetence will mean that’s unlikely to happen.

There’s already been uproar over Ed Woodward’s decision making so far and his recent interviews haven’t gone down well with the public either.

United will probably have to offload before buying and that could prove difficult given how no one really wants any of their either ageing or expensive players.