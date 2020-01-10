Reports say Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes may be hours away from joining Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes may be hours away from joining Manchester United, according to reports from Portugal.

After it was confirmed this afternoon that Olé Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan travelled to Portugal to watch the Portuguese international, it was revealed by O Jogo that Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas has flown to England today to discuss the transfer with representatives of Manchester United.

The 24-year-old Fernandes has been one of Europe’s most prolific attacking midfielders of the last 18 months, scoring 32 goals and registering 18 assists in 53 games last season and 13 goals and 13 assists in 24 games so far this season. Sporting are believed to be looking for a fee of around £60 million for the player.

ً

Whilst journalists such as the Manchester Evening News’ James Robson are reporting that the deal is merely ‘a possibility for United this month’, others such as the Athletic’s Sam Pilger are claiming that a deal is finally about to happen.

Don’t hold your breath, but Bruno Fernandes is a possibility for United this month. No guarantees and it’s the case of Sporting wanting to sell – but it’s under consideration #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) January 10, 2020 Bruno Fernandes has been on #MUFC’s radar for over a year, but the interest has now got a lot more serious and a deal could finally be happening — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) January 10, 2020

Social media has also gone into meltdown over the developments after Rio Ferdinand’s tweet ‘Brunooooo’ was liked by Fernandes’ agent Rui Guimaraes, who shortly afterward appeared to delete his Twitter account.

Manchester United fans will be wary of getting too excited about the news after a renowned Italian journalist proclaimed Fernandes to United a done deal in the summer, only for it to emerge that there had not even been any talks between the two clubs. However, if the reports do turn out to be true it will be a huge boost for the crisis-ridden Manchester club.