Brandon Williams dazzles with energetic Manchester United display vs. Norwich City

Brandon Williams once again demonstrated why he should be Manchester United’s first-choice left-back with a ferocious display during a 4-0 win over Norwich City.

The youngster bombed down the left with a kind of thrust that has been painfully lacking from either Ashley Young or Luke Shaw for several years.

His numbers from the game illustrate how he has taken to life in United’s first team like a duck to water.

Brandon Williams among Man Utd players vs. Norwich City: 2nd most final third passes (26) most interceptions (5) 2nd most tackles won (3) 2nd most take-ons (3) most blocked crosses (2) Impressive. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TRji7N5tOB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 11, 2020

Having won a penalty after a bombing run into the box, Williams was once again in the perfect position – just to the left of the post, about five yards out – to finish off a flowing United move down the right, with Anthony Martial flashing the ball across.

Williams missed, horribly, shinning the ball miles into the Stretford End. It did not seem possible for the ball to balloon that high from so close, but in a way, it did not matter. What mattered was that a full-back, finally, was actually getting into these attacking positions.

For Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, it was an emphatic message: this is what we expect from a full-back, any full-back, at the highest level in 2020.