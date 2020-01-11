Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United: deal now very close

Breaking news from Portugal suggests that a deal between Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes is almost complete.

The story started to emerge yesterday (Friday) afternoon, when it was confirmed that Olé Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan had travelled to Portugal last weekend to watch the Portuguese international.

Then early yesterday evening, O Jogo revealed that Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas had flown to London to discuss the transfer with Ed Woodward at the club’s offices in Mayfair.

Former United player and pundit Rio Ferdinand sent Twitter into meltdown yesterday evening when he tweeted ‘Brunoooooo’, although he later said he genuinely didn’t know anything and was just ‘watching my @Twitter feed just like you guys’.

Genuinely don’t… was just having some fun! I’m sitting there watching my @Twitter feed just like you guys! Time for 😴 https://t.co/mbSuse7uW4 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

The flames were fanned further shortly afterward when Fernandes’ agent Rui Guimaraes liked Ferdinand’s tweet but then appeared to delete his Twitter account.

Late last night, Correio de Manha reported that talks had progressed well and that a deal was close.

The stories seem to have some weight to them as they have been confirmed to a greater or lesser extent by reputable journalists such as the BBC’s Simon Stone and The Athletic’s Sam Pilger and Laurie Whitwell.

'Sporting officials are in England to talk about this deal' Bruno Fernandes to #MUFC?@BBCSport's @sistoney67 gives us an update on whether the Sporting Lisbon midfielder is on his way to Old Trafford 🏟️🔴 Listen 👇 📲: https://t.co/3qwN3qsGka#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/gsuiRJmZY2 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 10, 2020 Bruno Fernandes has been on #MUFC’s radar for over a year, but the interest has now got a lot more serious and a deal could finally be happening — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) January 10, 2020 Told Solskjaer did indeed fly to Portugal to watch Sporting v Porto on Sunday. The obvious subject of attention? Bruno Fernandes. Last summer United consistent in message he was not being pursued. So treat with caution. But seems notable news #mufc https://t.co/EgFB2W5sHO — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 10, 2020

The Daily Star is reporting this morning that the deal may be held up by the fact that Sporting are requesting that a Manchester United player – potentially Marcos Rojo – is included in the deal. Whitwell, however, has tweeted that Rojo will not be included in the deal.

Small update on this, as talks continuing with Sporting. Told Marcos Rojo will not be part of any potential swap deal for Bruno Fernandes #mufc @TheAthleticUK — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 10, 2020

And just minutes ago, O Jogo has reported that the deal is nearly concluded, with just details such as global rights issues to be resolved.