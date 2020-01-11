Manchester United draw up three-man midfielder transfer shortlist ahead of summer window – report
Manchester United have reportedly placed midfielders Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Donny van de Beek on their transfer shortlist ahead of next summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has placed strong emphasis on completing a deal for a midfielder in this window following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Van de Beek, who had an excellent 2018-19 campaign at Ajax, has been linked with a move to United in this window.

However, according to The Athletic, Van de Beek is a less serious option, while Grealish and Maddison are the two main targets.

This falls neatly in line with Solskjaer’s insistence on United signing young British players who can develop over several years and garner a sense of ‘United DNA’, that wonderfully elusive concept.

What matters more to United fans, however, is whether any midfielders will arrive in January, this month, right now, this very present second. As things stand, the prospects do not look good whatsoever.

