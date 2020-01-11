Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Confirmed starting XI
Home
First Team

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Confirmed starting XI

Posted by
Date:

Anthony Martial has returned to Manchester United’s starting XI for today’s Premier League meeting with Norwich City.

The Frenchman, who is joined by Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford in attack, had been sidelined against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend through illness.

United have a particularly awful record against teams in the bottom three this season, making this game a weirdly tense affair.

Here is the full starting XI and bench for this fixture.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Leo is a regular contributor to The Peoples Person's match day coverage and is still mourning the loss of Danny Welbeck to Arsenal.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus