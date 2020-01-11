Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Confirmed starting XI

Anthony Martial has returned to Manchester United’s starting XI for today’s Premier League meeting with Norwich City.

The Frenchman, who is joined by Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford in attack, had been sidelined against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend through illness.

United have a particularly awful record against teams in the bottom three this season, making this game a weirdly tense affair.

Here is the full starting XI and bench for this fixture.

Team sheet: in ✔️ Our #MUNNOR starting XI looks like this 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2020