Marcus Rashford blows Manchester United fans away with goalscoring performance

Manchester United fans were obviously thrilled as Marcus Rashford‘s brilliant form of late continued after netting a brace vs a weak Norwich side.

The away team arrived at Old Trafford with many unsure of which version of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men they were going to get.

Luckily United were up to the task today and easily dismantled Norwich 4-0 with much of their devastating attacks involving Rashford.

The young Englishman has certainly evolved from his past campaigns and appears to have added an element of consistency and maturity to his game.

It now seems only a matter of time before Rashford cements his place as a goalscoring great but that will only happen if he keeps it up.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and moments like this just highlight how confident he currently is.pic.twitter.com/GtrwNz5QuZ — UtdArena. (@utdarena) January 11, 2020

Marcus Rashford this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4QTJ6Hcr4y — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) January 11, 2020

📅Youngest players to reach 40 PL goals for @ManUtd: W. Rooney – 21 years, 175 days M. RASHFORD – 22 years, 72 days C. Ronaldo – 22 years, 279 days R. Giggs – 24 years, 16 days A. Martial – 24 years, 21 days pic.twitter.com/QaCpZeB7Xp — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 11, 2020

Am I watching Rashford or Prime Ronaldinho? pic.twitter.com/XP6SWGsH6T — Matt (@UtdMxtt) January 11, 2020

Rashford and Martial have had really impressive seasons, but if you put into context our best provider in Pogba hasn’t played a lot, we struggle to create and the fact we have no out and out number 10, it makes it all the more impressive. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 11, 2020

Rashford has definitely benefitted from playing as a left-winger as he struggled during the opening stages of the season when he was forced to play as a striker.

The sensational academy product himself even admitted he’s playing in his best role which isn’t quite a winger or quite a striker and more of an inside left forward.

Whatever his role is, Rashford must be allowed to continue to flourish as he has done so far and shouldn’t be tinkered with again.