Marcus Rashford blows Manchester United fans away with goalscoring performance
Home
First Team

Marcus Rashford blows Manchester United fans away with goalscoring performance

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans were obviously thrilled as Marcus Rashford‘s brilliant form of late continued after netting a brace vs a weak Norwich side.

The away team arrived at Old Trafford with many unsure of which version of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men they were going to get.

Luckily United were up to the task today and easily dismantled Norwich 4-0 with much of their devastating attacks involving Rashford.

The young Englishman has certainly evolved from his past campaigns and appears to have added an element of consistency and maturity to his game.

It now seems only a matter of time before Rashford cements his place as a goalscoring great but that will only happen if he keeps it up.

Rashford has definitely benefitted from playing as a left-winger as he struggled during the opening stages of the season when he was forced to play as a striker.

The sensational academy product himself even admitted he’s playing in his best role which isn’t quite a winger or quite a striker and more of an inside left forward.

Whatever his role is, Rashford must be allowed to continue to flourish as he has done so far and shouldn’t be tinkered with again.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus