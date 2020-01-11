Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms injury worry for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has passed on some bad news following a brilliant win over Norwich, admitting Marcus Rashford has seemingly picked up a knock.

The superb English netted a brace to help his side win convincingly 4-0 against the relegation candidates but it appears as though it came at a cost.

Rashford has certainly shown a level of consistency previously missing from his game and it’s definitely come at the right time.

United let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez go during the summer without replacing them and the academy product has gone some way to ensure his goals make up for it somewhat.

There’s obviously still the need to add depth in attack but Rashford is helping cover up what could’ve been a horrible mistake by Solskjaer.

Ole on Rashford: "Fantastic effort by Marcus getting to 200 games so quickly. He got through most of the game, he is struggling a little bit so we took him off. He kept his cool. Very pleased with Marcus." #mufc [BBC] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 11, 2020

Hopefully it’s only a little knock that won’t stop Rashford from featuring in Manchester United’s next game though it would be a good idea to give him some rest.

Although he has been talismanic for his team, the young attacker would benefit from some time off so he can keep up his perfect performances.

Rashford is only behind Harry Maguire in terms of minutes played for his team and the more he features the more likely it is that he picks up a knock due to fatigue.