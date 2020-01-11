Photo gallery: Manchester United players training ahead of Norwich City clash
Manchester United players were pictured working hard at Carrington on Friday ahead of their meeting with Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend.

Harry Maguire, despite a torn hip muscle, has made a return to training, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming that the player was in contention to start the game.

Man United are looking for their first win of 2020 having lost to Arsenal and Manchester City, along with drawing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here are a selection of photos showing the United squad in good spirits as they prepared to face the Canaries.

