Player ratings: Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

David de Gea 7 – Great save at the end of the first half that could have had a big influence on the course of the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Worked hard down the right flank and made a fantastic interception toward the end of the first half after Williams gave the ball away.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Woo-hoo! Managed to go a whole match without making any howlers.

Harry Maguire 6 – A quiet and competent performance.

Brandon Williams 8 – Cracking run that forced the penalty and secured the game for the Reds. Real shame he managed to scoop that tap in over the bar, but full marks for being there to miss it.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Neat and tidy in his defensive duties but does not seem to be able to produce anything going forward.

Fred 6 – Still playing well and keeps the side ticking but he is starting to look a little tired after the hectic holiday schedule.

Andreas Pereira 7 – Looks way better in the number 10 position. Linked up well and showed some wonderful touches of skill.

Juan Mata 8 – The intelligent 31-year-old rolled back the years with a vintage performance, especially in the first half. His cross for the first goal was exquisite.

Marcus Rashford 9 – Another fine brace from Sir Marcus – 19 goals this season now – and looked full of confidence throughout his time on the pitch.

Anthony Martial 8 – Much better today, particularly in the second half, and a rare headed goal from the Frenchman.

Substitutes

Daniel James 5 – Did little to affect the game.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Just needed 5 minutes on the pitch to score. Three goals coming off the bench already this season for the incredible Robin Van Greenwood.

Angel Gomes 5 – Did not really have a chance to affect the game.