Video: Manchester United fans loudly protest Glazers, Ed Woodward during win over Norwich City

Manchester United produced an impressive display to claim a 4-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, but it was what happened in the stands that really caught the eye.

As Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood put the game to bed, the Stretford End started to produce a chorus of beautiful, emphatic, highly audible anti-Glazer and Ed Woodward sentiment.

Here are a couple of videos of the chants in full flow, a melody of resistance against the club’s owners and chairman that has not been heard like this for some time.

Build a bonfire, Build a bonfire, Put the Glazer’s on the top, Put Woodward in the middle, And we'll burn the fucking lot#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/sqJD3cG7vn — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) January 11, 2020 Ed Woodward is a wanker, is a wanker #GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/THIqml1q2g — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) January 11, 2020

This chant has been around for a while, especially on away days and in concourses, but hardly ever does it spill out into the stands of Old Trafford, that sterile, often eerie ground where real, stadium-wide noise is hard to come by.

Today, however, there was a heft to the way these chants came out, something concrete behind it. You could hear it through your TV or computer screen, echoing over and over again until the final whistle.

At a time when the football is rarely consistent at United, these chants – home and away – certainly should be.