Bruno Fernandes agrees personal terms and clubs agree fee ahead of transfer to Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and a deal is expected to be concluded within days, according to reports.

Gazzeto dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira has revealed that the Portuguese playmaker has accepted a 5-year contract worth £100,000 per week with the Old Trafford club.

#BrunoFernandes has agreed personal terms with #ManchesterUnited for a contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M a year as he nears a move from #Sporting. The clubs are in talks to finalize the deal in the next days. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 12, 2020

It should be said that Schira is not the most reliable of journalists and indeed was the reporter who broke the incorrect news that United had agreed a deal for Fernandes in the summer. Fans could either therefore take the report with a pinch of salt, or believe that the Italian will have been doubly careful to get his facts right this time after being embarrassed in August.

Fernandes looked tearful after scoring one of a brace in Sporting’s 3-1 defeat of Setubal last night, but United fans have seen that before, too.

And according to Correio de Manha, transfer negotiations are ‘significantly advanced’ between the two clubs, with the main details already agreed.

The transfer fee will be €60 million (around £51 million) with an extra €10 million (£8.5 million) in bonuses and a player – possibly Marcos Rojo – also moving in the opposite direction. This has also been reported by Talksport, although as we revealed here yesterday, reliable journalist Laurie Whitwell has stated that Rojo will not be included in the deal.

It is now believed that the transfer could happen early in the week, although Sporting president Frederico Varandas has been trying to delay the move until after Sporting play Benfica in the Lisbon derby on Friday. This, again, is reminiscent of the stories in August, when Fernandes’ signing was supposedly held back for the Portuguese Super Cup.

It seems almost certain now that the 25-year-old will join the Red Devils in the coming days, possibly even in time to feature against Liverpool on Sunday. However, Manchester United fans are once bitten, twice shy, and after the events of the summer they will not be celebrating too hard until they see actual footage of the player arriving for a medical at Old Trafford.