Inter Milan edge closer to signing Manchester United’s Ashley Young

Some Manchester United fans may be finally getting what they’ve wished for with Ashley Young closer than ever before to completing a transfer to Inter Milan.

The veteran full-back has seemingly been in negotiations with the Italian giants over the past few days as he hopes to end his career on a high.

Young has mostly been used by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a back-up this season with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw being preferred on either flank.

Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have recently returned from long-term injuries and the emergence of Brandon Williams this season means the former Watford man is far down the pecking order.

It’s believed Solskjaer wasn’t openly selling Young since he feels the 34 year old’s experience and leadership but Inter’s offer has been too tempting for the player.

Inter Milan are close to completing the signing of Ashley Young after #mufc made it known they were open to his sale this month. The parties are working towards reaching a compensation agreement #mulive [di marzio] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 12, 2020

Young certainly is one of the older players of the group and remains one of the few remaining from the Sir Alex Ferguson era but the truth is he has needed moving on for a couple of seasons now.

At this point in time Solskjaer’s young squad is experiencing ups and downs either way so having a cool head doesn’t add too much, particularly if he’s not even featuring.