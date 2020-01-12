Manchester United fans react to Juan Mata’s performance vs Norwich
Manchester United fans probably didn’t predict Juan Mata would be the star of the show when they faced Norwich on the back of defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City but that’s exactly what happened.

Marcus Rashford may have netted a brace and Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood scored brilliant efforts but the Spaniard was as equal to any of them with his two assists.

Mata’s creativity and playmaking turned out to be crucial for United who have often struggled against deep, defensive, stubborn opposition.

It certainly gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a selection headache and something to consider given how he has often gone for the more youthful Andreas Pereira or Jesse Lingard.

However, neither have the vision or passing ability of Mata who may have just played his way into the legendary Norwegian’s plans.

The obvious reason why Solskjaer hasn’t played Mata so far is because of the player’s lack of pace and mobility which is so crucial to the counter-attacking style associated with Manchester United this season.

However, especially in matches where their opponents sit deep, it makes sense to pick the talented Spaniard as he can be key to unlocking these kinds of teams.

